Bangladesh is set to take on Ireland in two Tests and three T20Is that get underway and fans would not want to miss this. Ireland's tour of Bangladesh will start with two Tests, with the BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 starting on Tuesday, November 11. The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) announced the list of official broadcast and streaming partners for different regions of the world. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 live telecast of any match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as Bangladesh vs Ireland live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. BAN vs IRE 2025: Ireland’s Ross Adair Ruled Out of T20Is vs Bangladesh.

BAN vs IRE 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Watch the Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Ireland Cricket Series 2025 live! Don’t miss a single moment of the excitement! 📡 Broadcast Partners: 🇧🇩 Bangladesh TV: • T Sports • Nagorik TV Digital: • Toffee -- 🇮🇳 India • Fancode -- 🌎 Rest of the World • T Sports YouTube… pic.twitter.com/M0T2IkmFAT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 10, 2025

