The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 tournament is set to get underway on August 18. The tournament, as the name suggests, is set to be played in T10 format with a total of six teams in the fray-New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, Texas Chargers, Morisville Unity, California Knights and Atlanta Riders. Former Indian cricket greats like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh and also Irfan Pathan are set to be part of a star-studded roster in the competition. Viacom18 has acquired broadcast rights of the tournament and fans in India can watch live telecast of the matches on the Sports18 TV channel. Those in India who want to watch live streaming of these exciting matches can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. US Masters T10 2023: Atlanta Fire To Go Up Against Texas Chargers in Opener.

US Masters T10 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Six teams ✨ Superstar players 🔥 … #USMastersT10 🇺🇸 inaugural edition kicks off 😍 Watch Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan & more 🇮🇳 cricketers storm the pitch, starting tonight at 6:30 PM IST - LIVE on #Sports18 & streaming FREE only on #JioCinema 🏏 pic.twitter.com/OTSEk1poSI — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)