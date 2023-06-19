The Indian football team scripted a memorable victory over Lebanon on June 18, leading them to win the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Odisha. Among all the other congratulatory messages for Sunil Chhetri and co, one was from the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB took to social media to reshare the video of the Indian football team rejoicing with the trophy. Some fans used this post to troll the franchise, which has not yet won the IPL, despite being the league since 2008. See some reactions below. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 1 Crore as Reward to Indian Football Team for Winning Tournament.

RCB's Post Congratulating Sunil Chhetri and Indian Football Team for Winning Intercontinental Cup 2023

'Only Time They Post About Trophy'

the one time they post about trophy https://t.co/aHnBAeKwMW — ananya (@snowflyne) June 19, 2023

'Posted More About Other Teams'

They’ve posted more tweets on other teams lifting trophies than their own team does 😭 https://t.co/DBWSj5Ruml — . (@goatspriv) June 19, 2023

'Someone Associated With RCB Did Win'

This proves that RCB is not a complete panauti team. Someone associated with them or supporting them did win a cup https://t.co/pb11rJ5hwX — Ritvik💎 (@ritvikindeed) June 19, 2023

When?

You when? — Mission World Cup 23 (@rohancric947) June 19, 2023

'Dream'

Dream for you — Shubh (@shubisfinished) June 19, 2023

