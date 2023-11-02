India is currently engaged with a high-voltage clash with Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the match, as broadcaster was displaying the playing XIs of both teams on the screen, they mistakenly showed the pictures of Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera. Fans immediately spotted it and the picture went viral in no time. Sara Tendulkar Attends IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium, Picture Goes Viral!

Broadcaster Goof-Up Shows Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami as Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)