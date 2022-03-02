Australian batter Steven Smith has stated that he and his team are 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan, rubbishing all concerns related to security. The right-hander was quoted saying, "We've got a lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and we're feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan." This comes after his teammate Ashton Agar received a death threat on social media.

Here's What Smith Said:

Steve Smith "We're aware of social media & the unfortunate events that can occur on platforms. We've got a lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and we're feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan" #PAKvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 1, 2022

Watch Video:

Steve Smith on Ashton Agar’s death threat: “We trust our security and everyone involved. We’re feeling incredibly safe here in Pakistan.”#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/yENfNy0Cmu — Waadaplaya!!! 🏏 #CWC22 (@waadaplaya) March 1, 2022

