Harry Brook slammed 81 undefeated runs in just 35 balls and Mark Wood backed it up with 3/25 as England roared back to beat Pakistan by 63 runs in the third T20I of the series on Friday, September 23. The right-hander struck eight fours and five sixes to help England finish with 221/3 in the first innings. In response, Pakistan lost the in-form duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for eight runs each as they found it tough to get going. Shan Masood waged a lone battle with 66 off 40 balls but did not get much support from the others.

England Beat Pakistan by 63 Runs in 3rd T20I:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)