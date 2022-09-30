Babar Azam scored 87 runs off just 59 balls as Pakistan posted 169/6 in the sixth match of the seven-game T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 30. The Pakistan captain also secured another record in this match as he became the joint-fastest 3000-run scorer in T20Is, equaling Virat Kohli's record. Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's Record of Fastest to 3000 T20I Runs, Achieves Feat During PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 in Lahore

Pakistan Score 169/6 in 6th T20I:

56 runs scored in the last five overs! 🙌 Excellent finish to the innings as we make 169-6 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/aoUkcpYm2v — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

