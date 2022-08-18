Pakistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets in the second ODI match of three-game series today at Hazelaarweg. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries to help the visitors to clinch the series after taking 2-0 lead, with one match remaining. Batting first, Netherlands were bundled out for 186 runs, thanks to a disciplined bowling from the Pak pacers. In response, Pakistan chased down the winning total in 33.4 overs, losing three wickets.

Check PAK vs NED 2nd ODI result:

Series win sealed ✅ Pakistan win the second ODI by seven wickets 👌#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/T3vN4YPcU3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 18, 2022

