Kane Williamson scored a fine hundred after Tom Latham's (113) and Devon Conway's (92) mature opening stand as New Zealand finish Day 3 with a slender two-run lead over Pakistan in the 1st Test. The Kiwis had a good start to their innings and after a 182-run stand, Conway was the first one to depart when he was trapped in front by Nauman Ali. Latham was the next one to fall after scoring a hundred and with New Zealand at 337/4, it looked like Pakistan were making a comeback. But Williamson had other plans. Being given a reprieve by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former Black Caps skipper registered a classy hundred to keep New Zealand in the hunt for a good lead in the first innings. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets followed by Nauman Ali, who took two. Mohammad Wasim Jr also scalped one wicket. Imam-Ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed's Dropped Catch Reminds Fans of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik’s Iconic Drop, Comedy of Errors Occurs During PAK vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Update:

