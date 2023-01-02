New Zealand have got a brilliant start to the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Both New Zealand openers Tom Latham 67* (87) and Devon Conway 51* (94) have brought up half centuries and looked quite comfortable throughout the first session. Pakistan bowlers have toiled hard for the first wicket but New Zealand's aggressive approach has helped the Kiwis to stay on top. New Zealand are currently 119-0 (30) at the end of the first session. Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain, Says ‘Our Performances in White-Ball Cricket Upstaged Our Achievements in Red-Ball Cricket'.

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 Lunch

A strong start for New Zealand in the first session of the second Test.#WTC23 | 📝 https://t.co/5TMMWQ0jQl pic.twitter.com/fUP4JZFsiw — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)