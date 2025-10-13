At the end of Day 2 of the ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the South Africa national cricket team are trailing by 162 runs. The Pakistan national cricket team were 313/5 at the end of Day 1. Wickets fell in no time for the hosts at the start of Day 2, as they got all out after putting 378 on board. South Africa had a healthy start coming in to bat. But Aiden Markram (20), Wiaan Mulder (17), Tristan Stubbs (8), Dewald Brevis (0), and Kyle Verreynne (2) all went out for cheap. Ryan Rickelton, with his 71-run knock, starred the show, but has gone out. Tony de Zorzi stands as the lone warrior (81*). With him, Senuran Muthusamy is at the crease (6 off 19 balls). Noman Ali was Pakistan's star with his four-wicket haul (4/85). Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha bagged a wicket each. South Africa are 216/6 at the end of Day 2. Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Pakistan Batter Pull Off Stunning Low Grab to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, Day 2 Stumps

