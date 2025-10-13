Babar Azam took a spectacular, inch-perfect catch during the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, to dismiss set Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton. In 50.1 overs of the South Africa national cricket team's innings, Salman Ali Agha bowled a flat, on middle ball, with some turn. Ryan Rickelton looked to block the ball as it touched an edge. The ball went to the slips, where Babar Azam went low, to his right, to take a good catch. The ball was just about to touch the ground, before Babar Azam managed to grab. Ryan Rickelton departed after scoring 71 off 137 balls. Shubman Gill Catch Video: Watch Team India Captain Pull Off Sensational Grab to Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Babar Azam Grabs Splendid Catch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)