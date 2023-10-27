Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and his team will be batting first in this crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa on October 27. Babar Azam revealed that Mohammed Wasim Jr has been included in the team in place of Hasan Ali, who is ruled out with illness. For South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma is back and he also spoke, sharing that Tabraiz Shamsi has made a return. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks and Lizaad Williams have been left out. Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PAK vs SA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

PAK vs SA CWC 2023 Toss

🚨 PLAYING XI & TOSS 🚨 Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏 Two changes to our team 👇#PAKvSA | #DattKePakistani | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/mcTiTTzVau — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 27, 2023

See Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

