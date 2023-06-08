England’s popular T20 tournament, Vitality Blast, is going on and it has produced one of the most memorable moments when Derbyshire batter Haider Ali was dismissed in a hilarious way. During Derbyshire’s chase of 204, Haider Ali missed hitting a ball during the 11th over and the opponent wicketkeeper Alex Davies missed the chance to stump him out when he fumbled, although he did in the second attempt. Seeing Warwickshire’s Alex Davies missing the chance to stump him out Haider Ali casually went for a single but suddenly the wicketkeeper dislodged the bail, leaving the batter in shock.

Pakistan Batsman Haider Ali Involved in Comical ‘Stump Out’

Make sense of this Haider Ali stumping 👀 #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/d1iD6t1yMZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)