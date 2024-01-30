The Indian team will be suiting up for the second Test against England with a change in the line-up after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were ruled out of the contest. This handed star performer Sarfaraz Khan his maiden national team call. He was consistent on the field and did exceptionally well for the India A team against the England Lions in the 4-day unofficial Test. With many cricketing stars congratulating the 26-year-old batter, this time it was Pakistan batter Imam ul Haq who posted his wishes on social media congratulating Sarfaraz for his selection. ‘Utsav Ki Tayaarrii Karo’, Suryakumar Yadav Congratulates Sarfaraz Khan for His Selection in India’s Squad for Second Test Against England.

Imam ul Haq's Post Congratulating Sarfaraz Khan

Congratulations brother So Happy for you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDmKXMZYjj — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 29, 2024

