Afghanistan vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction UAE Tri-Series 2025: Pakistan will return to cricketing action when they will take on Afghanistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Both teams are looking for some quick preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup being hosted in UAE, they will also have the opportunity to get used to the conditions ahead of the competition. The Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The AFG vs PAK 2025 clash will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will get the entire information here. 'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye...' Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Lashes Out at Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting (Watch Video).

Pakistan are coming out of a series against West Indies away from home. They managed to secure a 2-1 victory in the T20I series. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan are looking to set a fresh template for their side. Young cricketers like Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris and captain Salman Agha are trying to build the culture of fearless cricket in the side. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have a strong side suited to the conditions of UAE. They have a solid spin attack and capable batters to put runs on the board. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be Afghanistan's key batting pillars against Pakistan.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Saim Ayub (PAK), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

All-Rounders: Rashid Khan (AFG), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Noor Ahmad (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG). Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Who Will Win Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match?

Afghanistan national cricket team has a strong upper hand in the conditions of UAE. Sharjah is a small stadium but it sometimes poses batters with pitches that are low scoring and provides grip and turn to spinners. In that case the trio of Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will pose significant threat to Pakistan's batters. Pakistan are not a quality side in the conditions of UAE and hence, Afghanistan are likely to win.

