After much discussions, Pakistan cricket team has finally been provided with the clearance from their government to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In the official press statement released, Pakistan government has stated that they want to keep Sports and politics separate and the bilateral relationship with India won't stand in the way of International Sports-obligations fulfilling.

Pakistan Cricket Team to Travel to India for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

🔊: PR NO. 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Pakistan’s Participation in the Cricket World Cup. 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/FCfR33W68I pic.twitter.com/tT5fvIRUxv — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 6, 2023

