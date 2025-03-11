Pakistan national cricket team ace speedster Haris Rauf and wife Muzna have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple named the newborn Muhammad Mustafa Haris. Back in December 2022, Haris Rauf tied the knot with his classmate Muzna Masood Malik in a traditional nikkah ceremony held in Islamabad. Haris Rauf shared the heartwarming on his social handles. Recently, Haris Rauf played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where his side failed to make their way to the semi-finals. The right-arm speedster will take part in the upcoming five-match away T20I series against the New Zealand national cricket team, starting from March 16. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Haris Rauf Says Virat Kohli and India’s World-Class Batting Lineup Pose Stiff Challenge to Any Bowler.

Haris Rauf and Wife Muzna Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haris Rauf (@harisraufofficial)

