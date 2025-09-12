In a terrific display of bowling, Oman national cricket team spinner Aamir Klaeem picked up two consecutive wickets during the match against the Pakistan national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 12. The wicket incident happened during the fourth and fifth deliveries in the 13th over. On the fourth delivery, Mohammad Haris was removed for 66 runs off 43 deliveries. On the next delivery, Salman Ali Agha departed for the golden duck. Aamir Kaleem ended his four-over spell with a three-wicket haul (3/31). Netizens React After Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck During PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025.

Aamir Kaleem Take Two Consecutive Wickets

2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for Aamir Kaleem 🤩 Mohammad Haris gone, skipper Agha Salman follows 🚶 Watch #PAKvOMAN, LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 [Asia Cup] pic.twitter.com/RkqEPPgsOV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)