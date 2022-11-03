Pakistan stayed alive in the contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup 2022 with a 33-run win over South Africa on Thursday, November 3. Shadab Khan inspired the Green Shirts to the win as he starred with both bat and ball. With the bat, he struck a quickfire half-century to propel Pakistan to a strong 185/9. With the ball in hand, he got the big wickets of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in one over to turn the game around for his side, before a rain interruption at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa, who were 69/4 before the rain break, needed 73 off five overs.

Pakistan Beat South Africa:

