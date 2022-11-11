It has been reported that some of the Pakistan players including coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf have been fasting during the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, especially after defeating South Africa in the must-win game. Pakistan's News channel SAMAA TV reported about the fasting by Pakistan squad members. 'Qudrat ka Nizam' Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes As Pakistan Qualify for Final of T20 World Cup 2022 With Win Over New Zealand.

Watch Video

Repeating 1992 Success?

.@iamqadirkhawaja is reporting that Pakistan's squad members, including Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf, were fasting during the #T20WorldCup. The team members kept fasts after defeating South Africa and prayed for the team to replicate 1992's success in Australia. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 11, 2022

