Pakistan pulled off a clinical bowling performance as they restricted New Zealand to 152/4 in their first innings, despite Daryl Mitchell hitting a half-century in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 on Wednesday, November 9. The Pakistan bowlers dominated proceedings upfront and a partnership between Kane Williamson (46) and Mitchell seemed to steady the ship. But Williamson was dismissed in the final few overs after which Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham guided the BlackCaps to a competitive total. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while conceding 24 runs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Innings Update:

New Zealand have set a target of 153 for Pakistan 🏏 Will it be enough?#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/LSzHXLyyRN pic.twitter.com/G2gTK1hTWK — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2022

