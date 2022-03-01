Young pacer Naseem Shah was added to Pakistan's squad as Haris Rauf's replacement for the 1st Test against Australia. Rauf, who won the PSL 2022 title with Lahore Qalandars a few days ago, was ruled out of the first Test after testing positive for COVID-19.

See Pakistan Cricket Board's Statement:

Naseem Shah added to the Test squad Details here ➡️ https://t.co/33QrH8KMhM#PAKvAUS — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 1, 2022

