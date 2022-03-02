Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and the PCB announced that the Test series will be known as the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. This will honour two of the cricketing greats in Australia's Richie Benaud and Pakistan's Abdul Qadir.

