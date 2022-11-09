Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. Kane Williamson and co had a relatively smooth entry to the semifinals, topping Group 1 while Pakistan had to rely on a dramatic result (the Netherlands beating South Africa) and then win their last group stage match to make it to the last four. Both sides have some fine players who can be match-winners for their side. Which team will become the first side to make it to the T20 World Cup 2022 final? Stay tuned to find out!

PAK vs NZ Toss Report:

New Zealand win the toss and will bat first. Pakistan team is: Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shan Masood Mohammad Haris Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Muhammad Nawaz Shaheen Shah Afridi Mohammad Waseem Haris Rauf Naseem Shah#T20worldcup #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 9, 2022

