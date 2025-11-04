The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4. The opening ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will neither be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. But there is an online viewing option, albeit an unofficial one. Fans in India can watch PAK vs SA free live streaming online on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Details

Swift changes! 🏏 As the T20I series reaches its conclusion today, attention quickly turns to the ODIs. 🔥 #TheProteas Men will be eager to stamp their authority in the 3-match ODI series as they wrap up their tour of Pakistan. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/o6q6JKbIjK — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2025

