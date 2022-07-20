Pakistan Cricket team are edging closer to clinch victory in the first Test match against Sri Lanka as they are now 298/5 at lunch break on Day 5. Abdullah Shafique is still on the crease with an unbeaten knock of 139 runs off 363 deliveries and looks determined to take his team over the line, with only 44 runs more needed to win.

Check Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)