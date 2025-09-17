The Pakistan national cricket team are facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team in the must-win Group A fixture at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams need a victory to qualify for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025. A loss for either side will knock them out of the T20I edition of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. During the toss, Waseem stated that there is only one change in the UAE's playing XI, with Jawadullah going out and Simranjeet coming in. Pakistan Cricket Team Reportedly Yet To Leave Hotel for UAE Match Amid Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Details

Waseem has chosen to bowl first on a surface that should offer some early movement for the seamers 🫡 Can Saim Ayub rediscover his touch tonight, or will Siddique spearhead UAE’s charge with the ball? 💥#PAKvUAE #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/QmWnRCwNlG — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 17, 2025

