Pakistan produced a clinical performance in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they make their place in the finals after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. The moment when Shan Masood hit Tim Southee's delivery in the last over down the ground, Pakistan team dug out erupted in joy as they made a final after 13 years. Players were see jumping and hugging each other, celebrating the special moment. Watch the video of the Pakistan team celebrating their entry into the finals.

Pakistan Team Celebrates Entry In T20 World Cup Final:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)