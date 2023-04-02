Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced quite a few new things during their 16th edition. The matches are now available in Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary. This has been already a hit among Indian fans. And not only that, even Pakistani cricket fans are in awe of Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary of IPL 2023. Taking to Twitter, Pakistani cricket fans have praised this new feature of IPL. ‘Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala’ Fans Love and Enjoy Bhojpuri Commentary in IPL 2023 on JioCinema, See Reactions.

Swad Aa Gaya Sunke

A friend in India shared audio of IPL commentary in the PUNJABI language. Swaad aa gaya sun kay mintroo, tussi cha gaye oo .. — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) April 2, 2023

Planning to Switch to Punjabi Commentary

Appreciation tweet for @iSunilTaneja! I had been a fan of his work before this IPL season as well, but I have just watched all three matches highlights in Punjabi commentary once again. I do watch IPL matches in Hindi on my Dish TV, but I am now planning to switch 👏 #IPL2023 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 2, 2023

Punjabi Commentary of IPL Is Out of the World

This Punjabi commentary in IPL is just out of the world. So much fun to watch cricket in this language. Hats off to @iSunilTaneja who has been calling and nailing it brilliantly. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 1, 2023

Legend Ravi Kishan Doing Bhojpuri Commentary

The legend Ravi Kishan doing Bhojpuri commentary, so good to hear 🙏🏼♥️ #IPL2023 @ravikishann pic.twitter.com/gigrnPdAUm — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 1, 2023

