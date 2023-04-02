Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced quite a few new things during their 16th edition. The matches are now available in Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary. This has been already a hit among Indian fans. And not only that, even Pakistani cricket fans are in awe of Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary of IPL 2023. Taking to Twitter, Pakistani cricket fans have praised this new feature of IPL. ‘Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala’ Fans Love and Enjoy Bhojpuri Commentary in IPL 2023 on JioCinema, See Reactions.

Swad Aa Gaya Sunke 

Planning to Switch to Punjabi Commentary

Punjabi Commentary of IPL Is Out of the World

Legend Ravi Kishan Doing Bhojpuri Commentary

 

