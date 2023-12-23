During the Big Bash League 13 match between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Haris Rauf of Melbourne Stars was spotted running toward the field with his helmet, pads, and gloves in his hands to avoid dismissal via time-out. Angelo Mathews was last given out via 'time-out' during a match at ICC CWC 23. Matthews took longer than usual to arrive on the pitch for his batting. ICC Reprimands Australia Cricketer Usman Khawaja For Wearing Black Armband Without Informing During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

No gloves, pads or helmet on 🤣



Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

