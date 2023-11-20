The failures of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is now a past thing for Pakistan as changes have been made in the PCB and under the new Test captain Shan Masood, Pakistan cricket team will visit Australia for a three-Test series in December. Ahead of that, PCB selection committee, under new chairman Wahab Riaz announce their 18-member squad for the tour. Saim Ayub and Khurram Shahzad named in Pakistan Test squad for the first time Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Wasim Jr make returns to the Test side. Aamir Jamal as a seam bowling all-rounder has also found place in the squad. Babar Azam Congratulates Australia for a 'Commanding Win' in Final Against India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan's Squad For Three-Match Test Series Against Australia Announced

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCED 🚨 Our 18-member squad for the three-match Test series against Australia 🇵🇰 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/eHP9NXPkOu#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ioKnv0cBxJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2023

