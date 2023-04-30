Virat Kohli shares a wonderful bond with his RCB captain and opening partner Faf du Plessis and another proof of it was seen with a recent picture shared by the former. Kohli, taking to social media, shared a photo of a light-hearted moment with du Plessis. While sharing the picture, Kohli wrote, "Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes." The two were seen having a laugh, possibly over a cringy joke which might have been cracked! Kohli and du Plessis have been one of the best opening combinations in IPL this season and besides their on-field chemistry, the two seem to be sharing a very good relationship off the field as well. Virat Kohli Hilariously Copies Faf du Plessis' Batting Stance During RCB Training Session Ahead of IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Shares Picture With His 'Partner in Cringy Jokes'

Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes 😆 @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/7uNZQwvyg7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2023

