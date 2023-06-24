For some fans, watching cricket is a constant, whether in leisure or during work when they have an opportunity. A video of a fan has gone viral on social media where he is seen keeping a watch on the action in the Women Ashes 2023 one-off Test while being busy making 'luchis' at an eatery in Dhaka. For the uninitiated, a 'luchi' is a deep-fried flatbread made of flour and is very popular in several parts of India and Bangladesh. Despite his hectic work, he still managed to watch cricket, which shows his love for the sport. Annabel Sutherland Smashes Fastest Hundred for Australia in Women’s Tests, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of Women’s Ashes 2023 One-Off Test Match.

See Viral Video of Fan Watching Cricket While Making ‘Luchis’ at Eatery in Dhaka

Passion knows no bounds: Even in the midst of a hectic evening in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, this luchi maker can't resist keeping up with the women's Ashes cricket match on his trusty phone. pic.twitter.com/h0T4qzgsRR — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)