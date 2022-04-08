Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat Titans would bowl first against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 9. Gujarat have two debutants-Sai Sudharshan and Darshan Nalkande. Jonny Bairstow is set to make his debut for Punjab Kings.

Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

