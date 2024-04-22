Hilarious memes did the rounds on social media after Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets in IPL 2024. Punjab Kings opted to bat first and their plans went incredibly wrong as they were bowled out for just 142 runs. In response, Gujarat Titans chased down the total with five balls and it was Rahul Tewatia again, who starred in yet another win over the Punjab Kings. With this, Gujarat Titans registered their fourth win of the season while Punjab Kings fell to a fourth consecutive defeat. Fans took to the internet and shared funny memes on this match. See some of them below. Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings by Three Wickets in IPL 2024; Sai Kishore Leads Spectacular Bowling Effort As Former Champions Return to Winning Ways.

'Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran'

Punjab Kings lost another match Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran : pic.twitter.com/Ag8IZpxwhx — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 21, 2024

'RCB and Punjab Kings Today'

No context RCB and Punjab Kings pic.twitter.com/EtNDJbF7dj — Dr Shivam 'da' (@angryoldman27) April 21, 2024

'Rahul Tewatia vs Punjab Kings'

Tewatiya whenever there is a match against Punjab kings 😭#GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ZX1nl1VCOr — Raazi (@Crick_logist) April 21, 2024

Apt Explanation of Punjab's Batting Collapse

Punjab Kings Batting after Prabhsimran singh got out 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/gdUF7yjoJb — Vikram Zaveri (@VikramZaveri3) April 21, 2024

Punjab Kings Fan Right Now

Rahul Tewatia Today

Rahul Tewatia whenever he faces Punjab Kings in a run chase since 2020#PBKSvGT #PBKSvsGT #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/iwOzShVM0p — Prateek (@prateek_295) April 21, 2024

Rahul Tewatia, The Star for Gujarat

Rahul Tewatia to PBKS every time. pic.twitter.com/p6eyPf5sFu — s1nghhh__ (@Egolifter_) April 21, 2024

