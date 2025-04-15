Ramandeep Singh took a sensational diving catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer during the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 15. It was always going to be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, was going to fare against his former team but his innings lasted just two balls with Harshit Rana getting the better of him. After being beaten by the first ball he faced, Shreyas Iyer freed his arms at a wide delivery and Ramandeep Singh, who was stationed in the deep backward region, lunged forward, dived ahead and pulled off a spectacular catch. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck. Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs KKR Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Watch Ramandeep Singh's Catch to Dismiss Shreyas Iyer

That's a STUNNER 😮 🎥 Ramandeep Singh pulls off a splendid grab to help Harshit Rana get 2⃣ in the over!#PBKS are 42/3 after 5 overs.#TATAIPL | #PBKSvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/yBRPjJzdle — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2025

