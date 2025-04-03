Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been elected as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday, April 3. The development was confirmed by the ACC in a press release. Mohsin Naqvi has been the chairman of the PCB since 2024 and he has succeeded Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva for the role. "I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence," Mohsin Naqvi said upon his appointment as ACC President. Controversy Erupts Over Absence of PCB Officials at ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony; Source Says Mohsin Naqvi Didn't Attend Due to Prior Commitments, Tournament Director Sumair Ahmed Wasn't Invited.

Mohsin Naqvi Appointed ACC President

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council. His leadership comes at a time when Asian cricket continues to grow, bringing more opportunities, innovation, and collaboration across the region. Read more: https://t.co/SN1WpRswOg#ACC pic.twitter.com/v6Ndo4ker3 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 3, 2025

