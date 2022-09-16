The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement, responding to Shahid Afridi's claim that Shaheen Shah Afridi was getting treatment in London with his own money. The former Pakistan skipper had claimed a day ago that the injured pacer did not receive any support from the PCB and that he was looking after his treatment with his own money. The statement issued by PCB mentioned, "It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment." Shaheen Afridi Arranged Rehabilitation in London on his Own Expenses; No Help from PCB, Claims Shahid Afridi

PCB Respond to Claims of Shaheen Shah Afridi Being Treated With Own Money:

Fakhar Zaman to leave for London on Friday to undergo rehab for knee injury, Shaheen making excellent recovery as PCB remains committed to looking after medical and rehab of its players. Complete details here ⤵️https://t.co/YjLImw5ZHQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

