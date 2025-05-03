Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Friday, May 2. Batting first, Islamabad United could score just 143/9 with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 36 runs off 35 balls and Ben Dwarshuis hitting 33 runs off 17 deliveries. For Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Ali was the best bowler as he picked up three wickets while conceding 26 runs in his four overs, while Luke Wood (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/29), Ahmed Daniyal (1/29), Saim Ayub (1/16) and Hussain Talat (1/14) scalped one apiece. In response, Peshawar Zalmi reached the target in 16.4 overs. Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 53 off 49 balls, but it was young Maaz Sadaqat who stole the show with his 33-ball 55, a knock that had four fours and three sixes. For Islamabad United, Kyle Mayers (1/28). Ben Dwarshuis (1/23), Naseem Shah (1/24) and Riley Meredith (1/30) took one wicket each. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR.

