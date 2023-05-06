Phil Salt scored his second half-century of IPL 2023 during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Saturday, May 8. The Englishman, who has had a bit of good form, got to the mark off just 28 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes en route to this quickfire half-century. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Phil Salt Hits Half-Century

Phil Salt is on song tonight 👊 He reaches his 5️⃣0️⃣ and also bring up the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @DelhiCapitals 👏#DC require 80 runs in 66 balls Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8WjagffEQP #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/o0YYWlAnPN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

