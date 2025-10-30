Mitchell Starc turned up at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai to show support for his wife, Alyssa Healy and Australia in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday, October 30. The star Australia National Cricket Team pacer was spotted in a white T-shirt in the stands at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and he was seated beside cricketer-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar. This isn't the first time that Mitchell Starc has turned up at a stadium to watch his wife, Alyssa Healy, in action. Earlier, the Aussie fast bowler had also attended the WPL (Women's Premier League) where Alyssa Healy captains UP Warriorz. Alyssa Healy, however, was dismissed for just five runs. Alyssa Healy Wicket Video: Watch Kranti Gaud Clean Bowl Australia Captain With Stunning Delivery During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Mitchell Starc Shows Support for Wife Alyssa Healy in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)