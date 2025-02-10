Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam shared a post on social media a few days earlier where he shared that he has lost his phone and contacts. He also mentioned that he will get back to everyone as soon as he finds it. On February 10, Babar Azam revealed through a post that it was a promotional stunt for Ufone and featured in their advertisement. The post also had the caption 'Phone mil gaya and all your worries are greatly appreciated!'. Babar Azam Says He Has Lost His Phone and Contacts, Pakistan Batter Informs Fans 'Will Get Back to Everyone As Soon as I Find It' (See Post).

Babar Azam Reveals Real Reason of Losing His Cellphone

Phone mil gaya and all your worries are greatly appreciated! 😁#DataBohhaaatHai @Ufone pic.twitter.com/O8aH36NKaj — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 10, 2025

