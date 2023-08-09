A photographer has made the news after he randomly stopped Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis and his girlfriend Sarah and clicked their photos on a street, without actually knowing their identities. Stoinis was casually walking down a street with Sarah when the photographer, named David Guerrero stopped the 'Australian couple' and showed them his work before asking if he could click their pictures. Both Stoinis and Sarah obliged and he ended up shooting pretty nice pictures of the two. He then shared the video on social media after which fans reacted, with most of them wondering how he did not know about Stoinis, who is a popular Australian cricketer. ‘Khud Ko Hi Ullu Bana Diya’ Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How He ‘Bluffed’ Himself En Route to His Match-Winning 83 in IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Photographer Stopping Marcus Stoinis and His Girlfriend to Click Their Pictures

The 'beautiful Australian couple' just happens to be Marcus Stoinis and his gorg girlfriend Sarah. Very cool! https://t.co/MGDX9tLLeL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 9, 2023

No way you randomly asked @MStoinis for pictures without knowing who he is...😭😭 You're lucky, lad. https://t.co/ZNMHH2Xe96 — Sukki (@blazin_paradise) August 9, 2023

