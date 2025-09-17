Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950. He was elected as India's Prime Minister in 2014 and for the last eleven years he has been serving the nation. He has been re-elected for his third term. Ahead of his birthday, icons of India shared their greetings remembering their interactions with the Indian PM. Sportspersons or celebrities alike wished PM Modi as he turned 75. The latest in the list is star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Kohli wished PM Modi 'good health and happiness'. Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On 'My Modi Story', Reveals 'Inspiring' Words From PM Narendra Modi Lifted Team India's Spirits After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Defeat (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wishes Narendra Modi

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday with the warmest wishes. May God bless you with good health and happiness always. Your efforts for our beautiful nation have put us on a very high pedestal among all the countries of the world. Jai… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2025

