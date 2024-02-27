India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and wished speedy recovery to India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami. PM Modi took to social media and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, Mohammed Shami! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you." Shami has previously shared his photos after having a successful heel operation on his Achilles tendon. Shami will be missing out on IPL 2024. Mohammed Shami Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery, Indian Cricketer Provides Health Update.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by PM Modi

Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. https://t.co/XGYwj51G17— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

