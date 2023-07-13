Indian cricketer, Pooja Vastrakar, completed a milestone during India’s third T20I match against Bangladesh. Pooja on Thursday completed her 50th T20I match for India. On achieving her major milestone, the BCCI took to Twitter and congratulated her. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, “Milestone Unlocked 🔓 Congratulations to Pooja Vastrakar on her 50th T20I Match.”

Pooja Vastrakar Completes 50th T20I Matches

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 Congratulations to Pooja Vastrakar on her 5️⃣0️⃣th T20I Match 👏👏#TeamIndia | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/GCpFzr9qyQ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 13, 2023

