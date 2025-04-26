Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh achieved a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The right-handed batter completed 1000 runs in the cash-rich league. The star batter achieved this milestone in the IPL 2025 match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26. During the KKR vs PBKS clash, the 24-year-old slammed 83 off 49 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries. Prabhsimran stitched a crucial 120-run stand for the opening wicket with youngster Priyansh Arya, who scored 69 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard: Check KKR vs PBKS Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Prabhsimran Singh Completes 1000 Runs in IPL

