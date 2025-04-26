In a bid to break their losing streak, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Punjab Kings on April 26 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The KKR vs PBKS IPL match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the hosts will want to take revenge on the opponents for their earlier loss in the series. PBKS will move to 12 points, while KKR, if they win, will have eight points in their pocket. A loss of KKR might make the defending champions' chances of qualifying for the playoffs tough. KKR IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard

