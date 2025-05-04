Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh was awarded the Man of the Match award for his stupendous knock of 91 off 48 deliveries with the help of six fours and seven maximums against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. Prabhsimran Singh's monstrous knock helped PBKS post a daunting total of 236-5 in 20 overs. In response, Lucknow were restricted to 199-7 and suffered a one-sided 37-run defeat. Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 Runs in IPL 2025; Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh Shine as PBKS Register a One-Sided Win over LSG in Dharamsala.

Prabhsimran Singh Hit 91 off 48 deliveries:

Stepped up. Stood tall. Delivered. 🫡 Prabhsimran Singh's brilliance with the bat ensured a Player of the Match award & a much-needed win for #PBKS ❤️ Relive his innings ▶ https://t.co/nOODb3CMfY#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/rdMGDhG05C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)